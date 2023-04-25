Ronit Roy Says He Is Not AGAINST Doing TV Shows But Has Been Rejecting Offers Because...

Ronit Roy is a versatile actor who has made a name for himself in both the television and Bollywood industries. Despite his remarkable performances in recent films, Ronit says that he is often perceived as a difficult actor to work with because of his extensive character-related inquiries. However, he appreciates that newer filmmakers are willing to have in-depth discussions about the characters he portrays.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Ronit, who was last seen in Swaran Ghar, shared that he has received offers from TV shows, but he has not been convinced by them so far. He mentioned that either the budget is not suitable or the shows lack creativity. He further explained that while the makers may benefit from having a reputed face like him on board, he doesn’t see any personal gain. However, he clarified that he is not against doing TV shows altogether. If he comes across a show that he feels has the potential to connect with the audience on an emotional level, he would gladly take it up with utmost dedication.

Additionally, Ronit Roy shared that despite working in showbiz for a considerable period, he has not been offered any roles from the Gujarati film industry. He explained that he is searching for a specific level of scale and content, and if he finds something truly remarkable, he would be willing to work in Gujarati films as well.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Ronit shared, “I am offered a lot of South films, but most of the roles are on the lines of Mr Bajaj and that’s not what I want to do. I am waiting for something interesting to happen and to be offered to me in the Gujarat film industry." He wants to take up projects that challenge him as an artist and allow him to showcase his versatility on-screen.

Regarding his ongoing projects, Ronit Roy disclosed that he is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and working on a film that is very dear to his heart. Although no official announcement has been made about the film, the content aligns with his cinematic sensibilities. Additionally, he mentioned that he will begin shooting for Darshan Trivedi’s mature love story, Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Naa Karo in May. He further revealed that he has two web shows lined up for September.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here