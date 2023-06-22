Rrahul Sudhir Determined to Stay Healthy After Slipped Disc, Says ‘Hope 2023 Goes Well'

Keywords –

Rrahul Sudhir, who garnered immense appreciation for his portrayal of Sikandar in Karan Kundrra starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, understands the importance of prioritising his health. His commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is influenced by a challenging period he faced last year when he had to take a long break from work due to health issues. Reflecting on the circumstances, Rrahul shares, “It was not a conscious decision to take a break from work. It was a situation and a circumstantial break for me."

In May 2022, he encountered a slipped disc, leading to four months of bed rest. In a conversation with ETimes, he further explains that due to his health issues, he was unable to take up any projects during that period. Although the pain and recovery were difficult, he successfully returned to work in January this year and filmed for a web show. However, his health took another turn for the worse as he experienced another slipped disc after completing the project.

He adds, “But slowly I got okay and now I am busy with my shoot. So last year was about recovery and rehabilitation, but I hope 2023 goes well."

Meanwhile, Rrahul Sudhir expresses his desire to resume playing his favourite sport, basketball. He reveals that before his acting career, he used to actively participate in basketball games. However, after transitioning into acting, he had to give up the sport, “I think my bones degenerated and I had a slipped disc," he said.

Rrahul believes that the sedentary lifestyle associated with acting contributed to overall health problems. Despite the challenges, he remains eager to incorporate basketball back into his life and is determined to prioritise his physical well-being.