Rubina Dilaik Is Over 4 Months Pregnant, Will Welcome Her First Child Early Next Year: Report

Television actress Rubina Dilaik made headlines earlier this week after fans spotted her “baby bump" in the birthday photos that she had shared on Instagram with her husband Abhinav Shukla. A few days after this speculation grew, a new report now claims that the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is over four months pregnant.

A Hindustan Times report claims that Rubina and Abhinav will welcome their first child next year. The report quotes a source as saying, “It is true that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first baby. She is over four months pregnant and will deliver early next year. They are very happy and excited to embrace motherhood."

“They want to keep the pregnancy away from the spotlight and enjoy this new phase of their life in privacy. In fact, staying away from the glare was one of the reasons she decided to go to the US for a long vacation," the source added.

The report also quotes another source as saying, “They are enjoying a private life. Currently, they are also refusing to meet their friends as well."

As per the report, the source further claimed that the actress recently had to let go of a fictional show due to her pregnancy. “She’s more than four months pregnant. She was earlier confirmed for a fiction show on TV but later she refused owing to health issues. Another reason is that she wants to enjoy this phase of her life," the source said.

Speculations about Rubina’s pregnancy gained momentum when the actress was spotted outside a building in Mumbai that also had a maternity clinic. Rubina and Abhinav have neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy.