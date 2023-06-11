Rubina Dilaik Meets With Car Accident, Hits Head And Lower Back, Says 'I Was In State of Shock'

TV actress Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident and hit her head along with her lower back, the actress revealed on Sunday morning. Taking to Twitter, the Bigg Boss 14 winner confirmed that she was in a car accident but she is now fine. Rubina Dilaik said that a legal action is being taken against the person who hit her car. Rubina shared the update hours after her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla shared the news of her accident and shared photos of the damaged car.

On Saturday, Abhinav, who participated along with Rubina in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and shared the news about Rubina’s accident and claimed that the person who crashed into Rubina’s car was on a call. “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action!" he tweeted.

Quote-tweeting the message, Rubina Dilaik said, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good… Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules are for our own safety."