Rupali Ganguly Expresses Desire For Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai One-Off Episode: 'Itna Toh Banta Hai'

Rupali Ganguly cites FRIENDS as she expresses her desire to have a one-off special episode of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 13:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Rupali Ganguly played the role of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Instagram)
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the iconic shows which is widely loved by all even today. While fans have been demanding a new season of the show for a very long time, now Rupali Ganguly has also expressed her desire to have a one-off special episode of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She played the role of Monisha in the popular show.

“The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast is like family. We have a Sarabhai group, and everybody knows what’s going on in each other’s lives. Like all viewers, I would also love to have another season. When we did season 2 in 2017 (‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2’), Monisha (her character) Sahil (played by Sumeet Raghavan) ko chhod ke chali gayi thi. So, I feel there has to be a closure. Just like ‘Friends’, we can have a special one-off episode-itna toh banta hai!" Rupali told E-Times.

Interestingly, this comes months after Ratna Pathak Shah also opened up about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3 and joked that it is very difficult to get Rupali Ganguly’s dates for the shoot since she is busy with her popular show Anupama. “You will have to wait for Season 3 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai…look at all of us now, where we are. Try to get dates from Rupali Ganguly now. Tauba! Or Sumeet. How can you even catch them? I can’t even get them to say hello on the phone. I am so happy for them. But it makes the producer’s life practically impossible," she said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

    • “Well, everyone’s too busy for the third season of Sarabhai. It’s been 17 years since the show and we are blessed to be sitting together and clicking pictures with each other. Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets," the actress added.

    Besides Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also starred Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar and late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay among others. The show premiered in 2004.

    About the Author

    Chirag Sehgal

    first published: August 23, 2023, 13:30 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 13:30 IST
