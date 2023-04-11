Rupali Ganguly Reunites With Satish Shah, Holds Gaurav Khanna Close In Birthday Pics; Check Here

Rupali Ganguly, one of the most popular actresses in the television industry, doesn’t need any introduction. Her current show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the drama has been a huge hit. Recently the lead actress celebrated her birthday which was attended by her close friends, family members, and colleagues. Looks like it was a star-studded bash. Now, Rupali’s co-star Gaurav Khanna has shared fresh pictures from the birthday celebration on his social media handle.

In the pictures, Rupali can be seen posing with her husband Ashwin and son Rudransh. Gaurav Khanna, Satish Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, his wife, Shivangi Joshi, Delnaaz Irani and Bhakhtyar Irani can also be seen posing in the pictures. Harshad Chopra along with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod also joined the celebration. Rupali’s on-screen and off-screen BFF Jaswir Kaur also attended the bash. Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh can also be spotted in the pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gaurav, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadi in the show, shared the pictures and wrote, “bout last night… thanks @rupaliganguly for such a lovely get together.. had so much fun RG… happy birthday again…"

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen chemistry is loved by fans. They are playing husband and wife roles in the show. Currently, in the show we can see both are separated as Anuj (played by Gaurav) is upset because of his daughter’s departure from the family. It will be interesting to see whether he will come back to Anupamaa or if there is a major twist coming up in the show. Fans are eager to know about the upcoming track.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress rose to fame after essaying the popular role of Monisha Sarabhai. She has also featured in Bigg Boss season 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among other shows.

