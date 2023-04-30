Rupali Ganguly Reveals Anupamaa Changed Nothing At Home, Says 'They Don't Care...'

Rupali Ganguly, who is also known as Anupama, doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has become a household name and has been ruling the screens with her performance. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. She has been part of many shows including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Her Monisha character was loved by everyone. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, she talked about how the show Anupamaa allowed her to showcase her dramatic side.

Rupali, who is happy with the way that the audience has responded to her show and showered so much love, said, “The show doesn’t take away anything from me. Anupamaa has only given me… so much love from the audience. While people saw the comic side of me through Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, with this show I could showcase my dramatic side. I got the opportunity to perform and showcase my acting abilities on screen. I am very thankful that a show like this happened to me."

Apart from these two, the diva has been part of many successful shows like Sanjivani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

In the same conversation, she also spoke about how the show has not changed anything in her personal life. The actress says, “Nothing has changed here. Even today when I roam around in the lanes, people who I have known for years, just come and ask, ‘Arre Rupa, kaisi hai?’ They don’t care if I am known as Anupamaa or whatever else."

To note, ‘Anupamaa’ has been receiving a lot of love from the audience ever since it premiered on television. The show revolves around the life of a housewife named Anupamaa, who sacrifices her dreams and ambitions for the sake of her family. The show has been praised for its storyline and the performances of the actors.

