Rupali Ganguly Says She and Sudhanshu Pandey Are Not 'Best Friends', Reacts To Rivalry Reports

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. In the show, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play the role of Anupama and Vanraj Shah respectively. Much like their on-screen equation, the reports of rivalry between the two often make headlines. However, in a recent interview, Rupali finally broke silence on the reports of a rift between her and Sudhanshu Pandey. She mentioned that ‘differences and fights’ are bound to happen because they all work together for 12 to 14 hours every day. The actress further revealed that she and Pandey are not best friends but she respects him as an actor.

“When you work with each other for 12-14 hours a day daily, you become a family. And when you are part of the family, differences and fights are very natural. Dus bartan saath mein rahenge toh khatkenge hi. We fight a lot with each other, I am being very honest but after 3 days we sit and chill together. It is bound to happen because we both are very strong individuals. We are not like pals or best of friends but there’s a huge respect for him as an actor and I love doing my scenes with him," Rupali told E-Times.

During the interaction, Rupali was also joined by Sudhandhu, who also reacted to rivalry rumours and added, “When the audience gets to hear things from other mediums, they tend to take things very seriously and believe it. So whenever we are asked about our equation, I always tell people to visit our sets and see how we work together. If you are working together the most important thing is mutual respect. After working for such long hours on sets, it doesn’t remain a workplace, it becomes our second home."

This is not the first time that Sudhanshu Pandey has reacted to reports of a rift with Rupali Ganguly. Last year too, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Sudhanshu addressed the same and invited those believing in such rumours to the sets of Anupamaa. He clarified that such reports are rumours for a reason and revealed that there’s a ‘childlike’ atmosphere on the sets all the time.

