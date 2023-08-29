Rupali Ganguly Shares Heartful Birthday Message For Mother

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has touched the hearts of fans once again, but this time not through her on-screen performance. On her mother Rajani Ganguly’s birthday, Rupali shared a touching video montage, capturing her cherished moments with her family. The video not only showcased the actress’ strong bond with her mother but also captured the special moments she spent with her son, husband, and even their furry family member.

The heartwarming video featured snapshots of Rajani Ganguly sharing candid moments with her grandson, Rudransh, as well as candid captures with her son-in-law and their adorable pet dog. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Mummy. For supporting my decision to become an actor, thank you. Thank you for the million other things that you have done for me always. Love you forever. May you be healthy and happy always."

Advertisement

The heartfelt post not only moved her fans but also garnered an outpouring of birthday wishes for Rajani Ganguly. One user wrote, “On this special day, I honor you, For the love that shaped RGM’s view," while another user wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Aunty! The woman behind the stars, whose love and support have made all the difference."

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly celebrated the tenth birthday of her son Rudraansh. The doting mother organised an adventure-filled day at Imagica, an amusement park along the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Alongside Rudraansh’s friends, the group enjoyed the thrilling rides and activities the park had to offer. Rupali made sure everyone had a memorable time as she was spotted sharing laughter and cheers with the young party-goers. The festivities were captured in a series of photos and videos shared on Rupali’s Instagram Stories. Among these images was a snapshot of Rudraansh beaming as he cut into a delectable chocolate cake, surrounded by his friends and family.