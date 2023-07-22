Rupali Ganguly To Arjun Bijlani: Meet Pet Loving TV Actors On National Parent's Day

Today, the world is celebrating National Parents’ Day, and have been sharing a lot of pictures with their parents on this special day. However, as we express our gratitude to our human parents on, some people love being pet parents too. Actors like Rupali Ganguly, Erica Fernandes to Arjun Bijalni have often expressed their love for pets and always being vocal about it.

Check out the actors expressing love for their pets. Rupali Ganguly, the talented actor from Anupamaa, stands firmly as an advocate for animal rights, consistently using her social media platforms to raise awareness about this important issue. Apart from her activism, Rupali shares her life with a beloved pet—an adorable black dog named Kishmish. This furry companion adds immense joy and warmth to her life, making it evident that Rupali’s love for animals extends not only to those in the wild but also to the treasured pets in her own home.

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary is a true animal lover and an advocate for animal rights. His adorable doggo, Hazel, holds a special place in his heart and even has her own Instagram account, ‘Paws of Hazel.’ Akash credits Hazel for helping him through tough times and being his reason to live. Their bond is so strong that even during an accident, Akash’s priority was Hazel’s safety. Their extraordinary connection showcases the power of unconditional love between a pet parent and their furry companion.

Advertisement

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey shares his family’s deep affection for pets, and they are all quite passionate about indulging their furry companions. Sudhanshu joyfully reveals that they even pamper their pets by purchasing expensive pairs of shoes for them. Their household is blessed with two energetic dogs, Jack and Pepper, who seem to possess three or four times the energy of the family members. Playing with Jack and Pepper all day long is an absolute delight and brings immense fun and happiness to their lives.

Advertisement

Jennifer Winget adores her Labrador companion, affectionately named Breezer. Her social media is adorned with a delightful collection of pictures showcasing her furry friend snuggled up beside her, playing joyfully, partaking in Christmas and birthday celebrations, and occasionally even joining her on set. Witnessing the abundant love and affection shared between the talented actress and her beloved pet is truly heartwarming and a delightful treat for all.

Erica cherishes the presence of her adorable dog, Champ, who has become her ultimate stress buster and closest companion. According to Erica, since the moment Champ entered her life, he has been like a shining ray of hope, brightening every single day and bringing immense joy and comfort to her heart. Their bond is a source of pure happiness and a constant reminder of the precious moments they share together.

Advertisement

Rithvik Dhanjani, is an ardent animal lover and a proud pet parent of two dogs. His special affection is reserved for his pets Eve and Murphey, who have been a cherished part of his family for some time. Both Murphey and Eve hold a significant place in his heart, and he adores them immensely. Rithvik’s pets are an integral and cherished part of his life, and he finds immense joy in their company.

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani’s affection for dogs knows no bounds, and his beloved golden retriever, Boozy, holds a special place as his most cherished companion. Their bond is pure and unbreakable, and Arjun openly expresses his love for Boozy across various social media platforms without any reservations.

Sharad Malhotra takes immense pride in being a devoted pet parent to his beloved furry friend, Musky. With affection and care, Sharad showers Musky with love, ensuring the adorable pet feels cherished and protected. On social media, he shares heartwarming glimpses of their bond, reflecting the joy and happiness they bring to each other’s lives. Musky’s presence not only adds warmth to Sharad’s home but also provides constant companionship and unconditional love.