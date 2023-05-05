Rupali Ganguly To Madalsa Sharma, Know The Education Of Anupamaa Cast

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows on Hindi television. It premiered on July 13, 2020, and since then, it has won the hearts of millions of viewers and managed to top the TRP list. The show airs on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Every character in the series has now become a household name and has created a huge fan base for themselves. Today, let’s take a look at the educational qualifications and previous jobs of the actors in the series, from Rupali Ganguly to Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty.

According to recent reports, the lead actress Rupali Ganguly has studied hotel management and theatre.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah- Anupama’s first husband, wanted to become an army officer in real life. He joined the Army School in Nainital. But as he was good-looking, he later got an opportunity to model. Sudhanshu has worked in the modelling field since the age of 19.

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj in the series, worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year before switching his career. He started his career working on television commercials. Later, he made his acting debut with the television show Bhabhi.

Muskan Bamne, Pakhi Anupamaa’s daughter, has done her diploma in dance from Mumbai. She has also taken part in many dance contests. Ashish Mehrotra, Paritosh Anupamaa’s elder son, opted for BBA. Later, in order to pursue a career in acting, he dropped out of college.

Sagar Parek, the younger son of Anupamaa, is a dancer. He runs his own dance academy, apart from acting. He studied at Litera Valley School, Patna and finished his graduation from Mumbai College. Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kavya Shah, has done her schooling at Marble Arch School. Later, she studied English literature at Mithibai College, Mumbai. Lastly, Tassnim Sheikh, as Rakhi Dave, has done software engineering.

Anupamaa is produced jointly by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty in key roles and is loosely based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.

