Sai Ketan Rao Calls Chashni Going Off-Air 'Heartbreaking', Says 'I Have To Accept...' | Exclusive

Television actor Sai Ketan Rao recently featured in a music video titled ‘Phir Kabhi’. Sung by Amit Mishra, the video also starred Sanaya Pithwalla. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sai talked about his experience of working on a music video and revealed if it differed from shooting for a television show. Sai also talked about his show Chashni which is all set to go off-air soon and revealed that the decision came as a shock for him.

Here’s an excerpt from the conversation:

How was it working on a music video?

It is amazing. You get to do something very different in a short span of time. You are shooting for it hardly for a day or two. You go out of your routine and do something different.

Since you are also working on the show Chashni, was it difficult to get time for the music video?

Yes, it was difficult but this shooting was done when I had just started shooting for Chashni. I had a few more days extra in my hand therefore I took this project.

In recent times, we have seen several television actors featuring in music videos. Why do you think there’s a sudden inclination towards music videos?

Advertisement

It is because of its reach. With music videos, actors can get a larger reach easily. With music videos, you can enter the reels market. It is on YouTube. Therefore, it is easy for the audience to access and it is easier for you to get inside the audience’s head.

Advertisement

Do you wish to work more on music videos?

Advertisement

Yes, definitely. I would. There’s no particular singer with whom I want to work with but if something interesting comes up (I would take it up). Whether the singer is new or experienced, I don’t mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You recently wrapped up shooting for Chashni. Is the decision of your show going off-air disheartening?

Advertisement

It was kind of disheartening. Whenever I do a project, especially a TV show, I get associated with the team, and cast. There’s bonding on sets. And once you get to know that the show is going off-air, it is heartbreaking. Right now, I am at a point where I have to accept it. I have to take decisions practically.

Advertisement

But was the decision sudden by the makers?

Advertisement

I think so. I am not sure but the makers and the channel must have taken some calculative call on this.

Advertisement

The thought that ‘I need to have another project soon’ ever cross your mind after Chashni’s ending was announced?

Advertisement

That thought actually did cross my mind but it is just part and parcel of life. Right now, I am enjoying my personal time, family time. I am enjoying with my friends right now because while we shoot for a TV show, we get distanced from our families or friends. Because we shoot day and night. There are long shooting hours.

Advertisement

Do you think long working hours are a drawback for being in the showbiz world?

It is but this happens because we have to create plenty of episodes. TV shows are a kind where you have to give an episode on a daily basis. That’s how it works. It is a pressure but if makers or channels make a calculative schedule, if they start shooting for a show one or two months before its launch, it will create less pressure on teams. Of course, the quality also will increase.