Salman Khan On Quitting Bigg Boss: 'Main Attachment Se Door Rehta Hoon But...'

Salman Khan has been making headlines following his absence from the show in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans were quick to speculate that the actor, who has been part of the reality show for a long time, is quitting but there is no such confirmation from the makers side. However, Salman had said about the show during the launch of the OTT version that Bigg Boss is an extension of his life.

As Zee News quoted the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor saying, “Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life." It is worth mentioning here that Salman has been the host of ‘Bigg Boss’ for the last 13 seasons and took over as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ this season. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar.

Recently, Salman’s photo holding a cigarette on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was leaked on the internet. He was caught holding a cigarette on camera while he was hosting a Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 8. Soon after, his photos were leaked on social media, and led to a huge debate. Speculations started doing the rounds that the actor backed out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host.

However, sources close to the show informed ETimes TV that there is no truth to the speculations doing the rounds and Salman will be back hosting the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.