Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promises A Modern And Different Experience

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the highly anticipated reality show, is gearing up to enthrall viewers with its unique theme and magnificent set design. At the forefront of creating visually stunning sets is the acclaimed art director, Omung Kumar. Having been an integral part of the Bigg Boss production team for several years, Omung Kumar recently sat down for an interview with a news portal, sharing intriguing insights into the show’s theme and the creative challenges he faced while designing the magnificent set.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to entertain audiences with its distinct flavour and captivating format. With a dedicated creative team at the helm, including renowned art director Omung Kumar, the show aims to offer a refreshing experience that sets it apart from its Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam counterparts. Omung Kumar told Pinkvilla, “We are up against ourselves only to not repeat anything that we did last year. It has to be different from Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Malayalam. Since it’s on OTT, a different flavour comes over here, and it’s 24*7. The flavour of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is modern and it’s nice."

Advertisement

When asked about his thoughts on the set, Omung couldn’t contain his excitement. He informed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is very different from the last time. “For now, I can just say that the set is very beautiful, and I will show you’ll the look soon," he added.