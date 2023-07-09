Sana Khan Gets Paranoid When People Discuss Weight Loss Post Pregnancy: 'It Can Happen Anytime'

Sana Khan, a former actress, has recently welcomed her first child baby boy with her husband Anas Saiyad. The couple announced the good news on their social handle. However, during the pregnancy, the actress gained weight, and talking about the same with an entertainment portal, the actress said she gets paranoid about weight loss thing. She also mentioned how she wants to promote healthy motherhood as it is more important.

Talking to The Times Of India, Sana Khan said, “I get so paranoid when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy. Of course, everyone wants to lose weight, and so do I, but not at the cost of compromising on my health or not eating what’s required for my child’s growth. A new mother shouldn’t be made to believe that losing weight is more important than enjoying motherhood. I would rather promote the idea of being healthy. My child is my priority and weight loss can happen anytime."

Announcing the good news on her social handle, she wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. This voice belongs to “Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi" (Devla)."