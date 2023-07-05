Sana Khan Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Mufti Anas; Shares First Post After Becoming a Mother

Sana Khan is married to Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad. The two tied the knot in November 2020. The former actress announced her pregnancy in March this year. Back then, during a conversation, Sana shared that she was quite excited to embrace motherhood for the first time. She also expressed the desire of holding her little ball of sunshine in her arms as soon as possible. “I am looking forward to it. It will be a different journey. I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms," she said, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.com.

Former actress Sana Khan welcomed a baby boy with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad on July 5. She took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon to share the happy news. “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. Jazak Allah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours," she wrote.

Prior to this, Sana Khan dropped a couple of pictures with Anas on Instagram, sparking pregnancy rumours. Along with the romantic snaps, she penned a cryptic caption that read, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all."

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. The also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana was last seen in the web series Special Ops which also starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in the lead.