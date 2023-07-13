Sanjeeda Sheikh Says ‘Privacy Is Power’ Amid Dating Rumours With Harshvardhan Rane; Shares Hot Photos

Sanjeeda Sheikh has been grabbing headlines after reports started coming in that she is dating Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane. Amid this, the actress on Thursday set social media on fire with her latest photos. Sanjeeda took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling hot pictures in a video format leaving fans gasping.

In the video, we can see the different posing styles of Sanjeeda. She is looking hot in flared jeans and a crop top. Alongside the photos, she captioned, “Privacy is power." As soon as she shared the video, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Your beauty is beyond what words can tell.You are stardom." Another wrote, “Sanjeeda….. A beauty of heaven…. Lots of luv."

Back in 2021, reacting to the rumours, Sanjeeda had told Bollywood Bubble, “I have understood that two people working together, people will talk. I work with my next actor and people will talk. So it is never going to stop, it will keep going. It is okay, let them talk. I have no problem with that. But at the end of the day if you take notice of my work and like my acting, I am okay with it. You can speak whatever you want, it should not affect my work."