Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay's Last Instagram Post On 'Gratitude' Goes Viral

In an unfortunate incident, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. Many celebrities including Rupali Ganguly have expressed their condolences. Amid this, the last post of the late actress is going viral on social media. She had shared a video of her exploring Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen sharing glimpses of Bir, a small village in Himachal Pradesh. Along with it she also wrote a note in which she is grateful for all basic things in life. “Just last night in a silent moment of reflection. After I’d just finished watching ‘Sound of Metal’, I was reminded of the gifts, the blessings, most of us are born with. And how brutally do we take it all for granted. Our perfect vision, hearing, the sense of touch, taste and smell are so basic yet so so crucial and instrumental to lead a perfectly healthy, happy and full life. Yet we seldom realise and feel it, let alone be grateful for it," a part of her post read.

Rupali Ganguly, both worked in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, mourned the shocking demise on Instagram. “Gone too soon Vaibhavi," wrote the Anupamaa actress. Vaibhavi Upadhayay’s family is getting her mortal remains to Mumbai, claims Hindustan Times. The actor’s last rites will be held in Mumbai today at 11am. Producer JD Majethia and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, have mourned the demise of the late actor on social media.

Majethia, who is heartbroken by the untimely demise of Vaibhavi, confirmed the news of her death with an official statement on his official Instagram story. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP Vaibhavi." (sic)

Note, Vaibhavi also worked in films including Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rajkummar Rao’s Citylights.