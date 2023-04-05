Saumya Tandon Shares Her Experience of Simple Living in Village, Calls It 'Beautiful'

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame actress Saumya Tandon has a huge fan following. She always shares a lot of pictures and videos on her social handle to keep her fans updated. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of enjoying a simple life in a village in Madhya Pradesh. It looks like the actress had a beautiful experience as she learned many things including making clay pots, and cooking food.

Sharing the video, Saumya writes, “It was such a beautiful experience living a day’s life in a village house with a family. They were farmers grew whatever they ate in the small land piece they had behind their mud house, two brothers and their families lived together with the mother and father. I tried learning the way they cook and they way they drew water from the well, and how they make Diya’s to sell in the market for money. What a beautiful simple life, I wanted my kid to play with their kid , understand the value of simple life. They were so large hearted and warm to me, makes me realise you don’t need money to be giving you just need a big heart. Kolhua Bhaag in Bandhavgarh in MP."

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the video, fans rushed to comment. One of them wrote, “Very impressive." Actress Juhi Parmar wrote, “Beautiful’.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. She essayed the role of Anita Bhabhiji. She has taken a sabbatical from television and looking forward to independent projects. The actress was seen in Jab We Met alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. She played the role of Roop Dhillon.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here