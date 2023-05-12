'Sex Education Need Of Hour': Rashmi Gautam On 12-Year-Old Girl's Killing

Television Anchor Rashmi Gautam recently shared a post on her Instagram Story in which a 12-year-old girl, who had just begun menstruating was tortured and killed by her 30-year-old brother. She was accused of having an affair. Sharing the post, Rashmi expressed her grief and wrote, “And that’s why sex education at a basic level is the need of the hour." As soon as she shared the post on her Story which is now deleted, it went viral and several social media users reacted to it.

Originally the post was shared by a media and news company. “Man kills 12-year old sister after she begins menstruating, mistakes it for ‘Affair’," read the post. The post’s caption read, “A young girl was tortured and killed by her adult brother in Ulhasnagar earlier this week. The 12-year-old, who had just begun menstruating, was accused by her 30-year-old brother of having an “affair." According to police sources, however, it was likely that due to a lack of knowledge about periods, the girl was unable to explain the bloodstains on her clothes when she was asked about them.⁠"

Advertisement

Reacting to it, Tanaya, a doctor, commented, “Misogyny and a lack of sex ed go hand in hand."

A user wrote, “And this is why sex education should be a priority," while another said, “Beta padhao…"

“On today’s episode I was disappointed but not surprised," a social media user commented.

Advertisement

The problem is exacerbated by a general lack of knowledge about menstruation in society, which constitutes the second component of this unfortunate incident. Because society places so much value on female sexual abstinence as a symbol of “purity," menstruation is frequently considered “impure," resulting in social stigma and taboos that leave many people unaware of their own bodies.

Due to the taboos that surround the female body, particularly in relation to its reproductive and sexual functions, there is a veil of secrecy and disgrace that shrouds these topics.