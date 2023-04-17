SEXY! Nikki Tamboli Slips Into a Tight Bodysuit, Flaunts Her Curves In NEW Photos; Fans Laud

Nikki Tamboli set Instagram on fire with her latest photoshoot. The actress, who became a household name with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to Instagram and shared hot pictures from her recent sexy photo shoot. In the pictures, Nikki was seen wearing a black bodysuit and a pair of ripped pants.

However, the actress was seen lowering her pants and posing for the cameras. She had a sensual expression while she posed for the cameras. She shared these gorgeous photos with black heart emojis. The comments section was filled with comments from fans. While many called the shoot ‘hot’, a few dropped compliments such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘so sexy’ and ‘awesome’.

Nikki had previously shared a picture from the same shoot along with a warning for her fans. “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk," she wrote, sharing a solo picture from the shoot. Nikki often raises temperatures with her sultry posts. Fans shower her with love every time. She also often experiments with her fashion choices, trying different kinds of outfits.

Meanwhile, last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, in Delhi.

