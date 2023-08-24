Sexy! Soundous Moufakir Looks Sultry In A Rose Bikini, Flaunts Her Dance Moves; Watch

Model and actor Soundous Moufakir recently featured in the music video for the song Naughty Balma with the popular television actor Sharad Malhotra. A BTS video of Soundous is now going viral on social media, wherein she looked stunning in a floral, red and pink bikini set. In the video, Soundous held two hunks from their chunky neckchains as she flaunted her dance moves.

While some fans of the French-Moroccan model thought that she looked “absolutely so sexy", some called her “another Nora (Fatehi) in the making". Naughty Balma is a song by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Biswaa, Arun Yadav and Farhad Bhiwandiwala.

Soundous also shared a behind-the-scenes vlog on her YouTube channel featuring the video’s cast and crew, including Sharad. Sharad introduced himself in the video as the “naughty balma for the day…and that’s (Soundous) my hottie". She also showed footage from the now-viral dance sequence. Soundous looked sultry in a smokey eye and gel hair look.