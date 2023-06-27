Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes' Plans For New Music Video On Hold? Find Out

The realm of Hindi television has witnessed numerous onscreen TV couples who have captivated viewers with their remarkable chemistry. One such iconic duo is Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. Their portrayal of Dev Dixit and Sonakshi Bose in the popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi garnered significant attention. The co-actors share a strong bond of friendship. In January 2023, the duo successfully collaborated on a music video called Wo Kashish and intended to work on another project together. Unfortunately, their plans did not materialise.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Shaheer said, “Audiences like Erica and my pairing on screen. So, we wanted to do another music video, but things did not work out. We do get offers for projects together, but it has to work out for both of us." Meanwhile, Erica is in Dubai.

Advertisement

Affectionately known as Devakshi by their fans, this onscreen couple continues to be cherished even long after the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s conclusion. The exceptional chemistry between Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh played a crucial role in the tremendous success of the show. Their ability to bring the characters of Dev and Sonakshi to life with authenticity and depth left a lasting impact on the audience.