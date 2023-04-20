Shailesh Lodha Files Complaint Against TMKOC Makers; Alleges Non-Payment of Dues

Almost a year after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha has now reportedly filed a complaint against the makers of the popular sitcom. As reported by Hindustan Times, Lodha has sued Asit Kumar Modi and his production house, alleging non-payment of his dues.

Complaint Against TMKOC Maker Asit Kumar Modi?

Reportedly, Shailesh Lodha filed the complaint in the first week of March this year. In his complaint, he alleged non-payment of dues. The news portal claims that Lodha reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Modi could not pay his debts. His case will be heard in the month of May.

However, Shailesh refused to comment on the issue and simply told the news portal, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this."

TMKOC Team Reacts To Shailesh Lodha’s Complaint

While Asit Kumar Modi also refrained from commenting on the matter, Sohil Ramani, project head, TMKOC claimed that they ‘never denied or refused’ Lodha for his payment. He further alleged that Shailesh has not completed his paperwork as of now due to which his payment has not been cleared. Ramani also urged Shailesh to ‘simply follow the regular process’.

“There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released," he said.

“We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers," he added.

What Is The Entire Case All About?

Earlier this year, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that Lodha’s ‘six-figure amount’ is yet to be paid by the makers of the popular sitcom. The report also claimed that while Lodha has been waiting patiently for the same, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi is not paying any heed.

Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the show. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit in April 2022. It was earlier reported that the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities. Lodha was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the show.

