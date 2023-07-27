Shakti Arora On Comparisons With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt: 'I've Not Replaced Him'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain popular among its viewers after the show took a significant time leap and introduced new characters and storyline. Kundali Bhagya fame Shakti Arora has been roped in to play the lead character of Ishaan Bhosle opposite Bhavika Sharma. The actor took over the reins from Neil Bhatt, who played the lead role of Virat in the daily soap before the leap. Neil’s performance is widely praised, and hence it is inevitable that viewers will make comparisons between the two actors. Shakti recently opened up about his opinion on such situations. He also shared how he secured his role in the popular show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora said, “I do not think comparisons should be made between Neil Bhatt and me. He was playing a different character, and I am playing a different one. Comparisons can be made when we replace an actor, and I have not replaced him; this is totally a fresh and new character." The actor praised Neil Bhatt as an actor and said he has known him for long and believes him to be an exceptional person. Shakti added that he has never been jealous of other actors or felt the need to compete, but agrees that “comparisons are bound to happen."

During the interview, Shakti Arora narrated how he secured the role of Ishaan Bhosle. The actor said, “I received a call from the production house of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; we had a couple of meetings and look tests, and I was finalized." He also shared that he was acquainted with the producer, Rajesh Ram Singh, and had worked with him before, and since he quite fitted the role of Ishaan, he got the show.