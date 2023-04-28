Shalin Bhanot Buys Red SUV, Reveals The Story Behind Car’s Colour

Bekaboo star Shalin Bhanot has bought a swanky new SUV. The TV actor was all smiles as he unveiled his new ride, on April 28, at the showroom with his parents and a few industry friends, including his Bekaboo co-stars Eisha Singh, Himani Sahani and Abhishek Kumar, by his side. Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo stars were seen posing in front of the car in videos and photos shared by paparazzi. Shalin bought the car in red colour because it holds great significance in his life. The actor, in a conversation with media at the showroom, revealed that the first car, which belonged to his parents, that he brought to Mumbai was of red colour. In his professional journey, he has bought many cars but none of them were in red, so, he is quite happy with the latest purchase.

Shalin also revealed that he came to Mumbai on a bike, as he “couldn’t afford anything." After his father insisted, the actor brought his red car from Jabalpur to Mumbai and since then, he believes the colour is lucky for him.

Advertisement

“I got my first car from Jabalpur. I had actually come on a bike since I couldn’t afford anything. After a year and a half, my dad felt that I am getting famous but I am still on the same bike. He asked me to take their car as it wouldn’t spoil my hair during auditions," Shalin was quoted as saying by ETimes.

He added: “The red car was like a blessing from Mom and Dad. During all these years, I bought several cars but they weren’t red. By chance, I found out about this one and it matches my dad’s red car."

Shalin Bhanot will take his mom on his first ride in the SUV. He told the media that because of his busy shooting schedule, he couldn’t come and pick up the car earlier. But now, he finally got the opportunity to unveil his latest purchase and he brought the entire Bekaboo cast with him, as they are like his “family."

Advertisement

After his successful stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, Shalin bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here