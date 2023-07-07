Shalin Bhanot Distributes Raincoats And Umbrellas To Kids, Fans Call Him 'King'

One of the popular TV stars, Shalin Bhanot, is not only winning hearts with his flawless performance on the supernatural drama Bekaboo but also with his compassionate gesture towards underprivileged children. The actor recently spent an evening with a few kids and adults in need and tried to help them brave the monsoon by giving out umbrellas and raincoats. His humanitarian act is being lauded by netizens, and it surely brought a smile to the faces of those youngsters.

Shalin Bhanot shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle where he is seen interacting with kids and intently listening to what they have to say. He also poses for pictures with them and other adults. In the end, as he leaves, the kids seemed very happy to meet Shalin and waved him goodbye. Along with the clip, Shalin wrote, “Party.. but my kinds… with these little bundle of joys nd now I know my heart can’t get any more happier coz the love nd warmth I received from them was just priceless. Only love nd love for them!"