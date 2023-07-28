Shalin Bhanot Will 'Miss Being Ranav' As Bekaboo Goes Off Air Soon

The popular TV show Bekaboo has wrapped up its shooting, leaving fans emotional. Since its premiere, the show has managed to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and exceptional performances by lead actors Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh. As the final episode draws near, the cast and crew are gearing up to say their goodbyes and Shalin’s recent Instagram post has left fans nostalgic and emotional.

In the heartfelt BTS video shared by Shalin Bhanot, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the last moments on the set. In the video, Shalin and Eisha are seen shooting the final episode together. The actor took the opportunity to express his gratitude to everyone involved in making Bekaboo a success. He specially thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving him the opportunity to portray the character of Ranav and Eisha Singh for being an incredible co-star. He shared warm embraces with the entire team, who had become like a family to him during the show’s run.

Shalin penned an emotional note in the caption of the video, expressing his feelings about bidding adieu to Bekaboo. He wrote, “Okay, so it’s going to be a long one, because what a feeling…the final take…the final cut… the final goodbye, even while writing, it feels so heavy but what a great run it was! Not even one day I felt like I was coming to work… all day, every day felt like a party, it was that great to be Ranav, it always made me want to come back to the set… will miss being Ranav for sure!" Furthermore, Shalin expressed deep gratitude to the director, Ranjan Kumar Singh, for making him look his best on screen. He also had warm words for his co-star, Eisha Singh, thanking her for being a fabulous acting companion and showering praise on her talent.