Shalin Bhanot Wins Hearts As He Hugs and Helps Needy, Fans Call Him 'Saaf Dil'

A sweet response from Shalin Bhanot is winning hearts on the internet. The was recently approached by a wheelchair-bound man who was also hungry. The person expressed his need for food by saying, “Khana khana hai bhai.. halat bohot kharab hai" (I want to eat some dinner.. I’m extremely hungry) while holding onto the Shalin’s hand. To this, the Bigg Boss 16 fame stepped out of his car to give money to the needy. Not just this, but Shalin also embraced the man and gave him a warm hug.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the same clip, actor Arjun Bijlani can also be seen giving money to an underprivileged man.

Upon seeing the video, social media users flocked to the comment section to praise the actors. One of the users wrote, “If we help one person in a day like this then no one will sleep hungry." Another user wrote, “Shalin Bhanot is the best." One more user added, “Such a kind soul."

However, some social media users also lashed out at actors and claimed that the humble gesture was only for the sake of cameras. One of the fans came out in support of the actors and wrote, “Even if it is for the camera, but he helped him, that is a big thing. Those who are making wrong comments here should go and help, don’t talk rubbish." Watch the video below:

Shalin has performed similar acts of kindness in the past, including assisting women in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and launching his charitable initiative ‘LetsShareBySB.’ He also had his clothing from his appearance on ‘Bigg Boss’ repurposed for orphaned children.

On the same night, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who were both participants in Bigg Boss 16, reunited at a party and had a great time together. A video of the two at the party has gone viral, showing them enjoying each other’s company. In the video, Priyanka is seen asking Shalin to perform his “kampann dance," which he obediently does, showing off his moves for her.

Shalin Bhanot is presently portraying the character of Raanav in the television program Bekaaboo, which has led to his growing popularity for his on-screen performance. Bekaboo is a fantasy-themed drama that focuses on the battle between good and evil, represented respectively by Parilok and Rakshas. The series made its debut on March 18th and is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. Prior to this, Shalin marked his return to television with Bigg Boss 16.

