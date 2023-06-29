Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Gives a Befitting Reply To Pitchers Claiming 'Funds Not Received'

When Shark Tank India was launched in December 2020, it instantly became everyone’s favourite. With the show’s second season, its popularity only multiplied. However, ever since, several controversies surrounding the show have also been making headlines. Recently, a couple of founders on the show claimed that they did not receive the funds they were promised. However, shark Anupam Mittal has refuted these allegations.

Anupam Mittal Reacts To Shark Tank India Controversies

Mittal took to his LinkedIn account and penned down a long note expressing his views on the controversies surrounding Shark Tank India. “First it was ‘Sharks do not invest their own money’, then ‘Oh, the show is scripted’ & then ‘Sharks only fund profitable cos’. In every case, it’s not hard to spot a pre-determined, ill-intentioned narrative with no data or sources to back said claims. It is no surprise, then, that another flimsy controversy is doing the rounds. Again, no data, no real names. Just finger-pointing and in one case, an angry & irrelevant commentator thrown in for added masala," he wrote.

‘Shark’ Anupam Mittal Explains Why Some Deals Fail

In his post, the Shaadi.com founder also explained how some deals fail after the show because of several reasons. “Sometimes deals don’t go through because the founder changes their mind, the company fails legal, financial and/or tax diligence OR the founders do not meet the obligations agreed to while accepting a ‘conditional deal’. For better or for worse, this is just the nature of deal-making," he wrote.

Anupam Mittal’s Response To Pitchers Who Have Been ‘Wronged’