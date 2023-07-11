Sheezan Khan In Talks To Play The Lead In Udaariyaan Season 3: Report

Popular Colours TV show Udaariyan has been a hit among fans ever since its inception in 2021. Its plotline and lead actors have managed to keep viewers engaged even today. In the latest, speculations are that the makers are now planning on introducing the third edition of the series and are looking for faces to play the key roles. If reports are to be believed, Alibaba Dastaan-E- Kabul fame Sheezan Khan might star as the lead in Udaariyan Season 3 next.

As reports of work on the third instalment of Udaariyaan are doing the rounds, IWMBuzz.com quoted a source as saying, “Sheezan is in advanced talks with the channel and production house to play the lead in Udaariyaan 3." However, there is no official confirmation about the same from either Sheezan Khan or the Channel as of now.

Udaariyaan is produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment and has been successfully running for over 2 years. The daily soap is known for casting renowned names like Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Hitesh Bharadwaj who have a massive, loyal fanbase. While it premiered with Ankit and Priyanka as the leads, the series took a time leap and they were replaced by Hitesh opposite Twinkle Arora. The audience will now be eager to see who will take the show forward if the third edition gets on floors.