Sheezan Khan On Being Replaced In Ali Baba After Tunisha Sharma's Death, Says 'Bas Ek Bandhan...'

Sheezan Khan, who was replaced in Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul after being arrested following the death of his co-star Tunisha Sharma, has posted a picture of himself dressed as his character from the show. Sheezan is currently participating in Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, being filmed in Capetown, South Africa.

Sharing the picture, Sheezan wrote, “Fear Doesn’t Exist anywhere except in the mind Styling @stylebysaachivj Team @sanzimehta777 @colorstv #KhatronKeKhiladi13."

He also took to his Instagram Stories to share a video where he discussed his character. “Abhi bhi log puchte rehte hai ke Alibaba kyun chhoda, kahan chhoda. I never played Ali, I was Ali, and I am Ali. Kaha chodha? I didn’t leave, bas ek bandhan se toot kar dusre bandhan mein aa gaye. Aur kya? (People still keep asking why I left Alibaba, where I left it. I never played Ali, I was Ali, and I am Ali. When did I leave it? I didn’t leave, I simply transitioned from one bond to another)," Sheezan said.

Advertisement

“I think yahi ek kalakar ki khoobi hoti hai jo apne aap ko ek jagah rokta nahi hai. Aage aage badhta rehta hai, aur badhna bhi chahiye, ussi ko kala kehte hai (I believe this is the quality of an artist, who doesn’t restrict themselves to one place. They keep moving forward, and that is what they should do. That’s what art is all about. I am very happy). I am very happy so I guess that’s all that matters," he added.

Last year, Tunisha Sharma, who was part of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, tragically passed away on set. A day later, Sheezan was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her suicide.

After being granted bail in March this year, Sheezan had to obtain separate permission to travel abroad for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, expressed her strong disapproval when the court allowed Sheezan to leave the country. In a statement, she highlighted the seriousness of the charges against him and criticised the show’s channel and producers for sending a message to society by giving an opportunity to someone facing such accusations.