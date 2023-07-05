Sheezan Khan Pens Motivating Note, Dons Ali Baba Attire Months After Tunisha Sharma's Death

Sheezan Khan dominated headlines for quite some time after actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The two starred together on SAB TV’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e- Kabul. Reportedly, Tunisha was found hanging in Sheezan’s makeup room on the sets of the show. The latter was arrested last December after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. He was released on bail later in March. Consequently, the actor had to leave the daily soap. Today, Sheezan shared a short clip of himself donning his costume from the program with a motivational caption.

Sheezan Khan shared a reel on his Instagram handle where he is seen in the rugged attire of his character in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e- Kabul. Along with it, he wrote, “Apne Halaaton Ke Haath Nahi Aayenge, Hum Haar Ke Bhi Baaz Nahi Aayenge (I will not succumb to the challenges of life and will not disappoint even as I lose)." In the reel, he is seen striking a few powerful poses in his costume, which is suggestively for the promotion of his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Sheezan Khan’s fans were quite excited to see the actor in the Ali Baba costume again. One of them said, “You are a real hero, " while another wrote, " King is back." Even actor Vineet Raina commented on Sheezan’s post, saying, “Kya lag raha hai tu Ali."

Sheezan Khan went to Cape Town to participate in the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The participants recently wrapped up the shoot and are back in Mumbai. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, Sheezan got eliminated from the show in the 9th position after failing to pass through the elimination stunt.