Sheezan Khan Says 'You Can't...' In Cryptic Note After Tunisha's Mom Slammed His KKK Participation

A day after Tunisha Sharma’s mother slammed Sheezan Khan’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the latter has now taken to his social media handle to share a cryptic note. On Thursday, Khan dropped an unseen childhood picture of himself and wrote, “You can’t dull My Sunshine" along with a sun-flower emoji.

On Wednesday, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita issued a statement and questioned the reality show being offered to a ‘criminal.’ “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?" she said, as reported by DNA India.

“Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.) We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain (People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them)," she added.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother also urged the makers of KKK 13 not to ‘glorify anyone who has not proven innocent’.

Sheezan Khan has been missing from the screen for over four months now. He was last seen in Ali Baba. His life took a drastic turn on December 24 last year when his co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room. Sheezan was arrested on December 25, 2022, after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

