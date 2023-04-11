'Ishq Me Marna Achha Nahi Lagta': Sheezan Khan Talks About Love and Death In Latest Post

Sheezan Khan, who was last seen in the show Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul, was all over the news after he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The unfortunate incident took place on the set of the show in December last year. Khan was granted bail on March 4 this year and he is currently enjoying family time. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a poem that left his fans worried.

Sheezan wrote the poem in Hindi along with a picture of himself. He talked about how dying in love is not good and mentioned that the best is to talk to sort out differences. However, soon after Khan shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section to know if everything is fine with their favourite actor. One of the fans wrote, “Hum dua kar raha hai apke liya Allah apki har muskil aasan farmay aur apko himmat ata farmay." Another wrote, “Well said brother, there is no solution by dying, if you have any problem then share it."

Take a look at the post here:

To note, the actor has moved a petition for quashing the FIR against him. The case was listed for April 11, i.e today. But there is no update about it as of now. For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her show, Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul on December 24, 2022. Khan was arrested the next day after Sharma’s mother accused him of ‘using’ her daughter.

After coming out of jail Sheezan had said, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters."

Meanwhile, Khan is no longer a part of Ali Baba. He has been replaced by Abhishek Nigam in the show.

