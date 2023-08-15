Shehnaaz Gill Congratulates Elvish Yadav, Lauds Him For Creating History By Winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav created history on Monday night after he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The popular YouTuber became the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to take the trophy home. Soon after the winner was announced, Punjabi heartthrob and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Elvish Yadav.

“Congratulations @elvish_yadav on winning #BiggBossOTT2. You’ve definitely made history today…first ever wildcard contestant to win the show," Shehnaaz wrote. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant and was identified as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. He left behind Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve to take the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy home.

Following his victory, Elvish spoke to News18 and said, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

Who Is Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav?