Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Her Summer In Italy, Fans Say, 'Beauty With Nature'

Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity among the fans is truly unmatchable. Thanks to her on-screen performances, her social media presence and of course, her humble nature. The actress who recently made her Hindi debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan greeted her fans with some breezy vacation pictures from Italy.

On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped a slew of pictures of herself wearing a white top, red full-sleeves t-shirt and blue denim shorts from Sicily, Italy. She paired her look with matching red-coloured sandals. The actress can be seen posing in the backdrop of lofty clouds, clear blue skies and the ocean. The actress also posed for the camera at a lush green lawn. For the caption, Shehnaaz penned, “By discovering nature, you discover yourself🌊".

Considering her massive fan base is always looking out for her new posts, several of them raised the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Rockstar Sana". Another one commented, “Beauty With Nature 😍💕 Enjoy #ShehnaazGill". Someone else said, “Keep shining star shehnaaz gill ✨". A fan also stated, “Our sensational celebrity". One of them commented, “Dekhun mein Tujhe ya Dekhun Kudrat k Nazaare mushkilon mein hai yeh Dil Mera 😭❤️✨".