Shiv Thakare Gears Up For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 With Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple

Shiv Thakare is all set to entertain his fans once again in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The 13th season of the stunt-based reality show will reportedly premiere on Colors TV in July this year. Shiv, who is prepping for showing off his daring side on the show, visited the Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday. At the location, Bigg Boss Marathi winner also interacted with media and told ETimes that while he is “excited," his mother is “scared" about his participation. Shiv also opened up about his expectations with the upcoming show and his opinions about host Rohit Shetty.

Sharing the reason behind his visit to the temple, Shiv said that he wanted to take the blessings of Bappa so that he can handle deadly stunts on the show. “I am meeting Bappa to take care of me from keede makode saanp vaanp. My aai (mother) is scared. She asked me why I am going to a show where there are keede makaude. I told her not to worry. I have met Bappa and asked him to grant me strength to fight like a warrior," the Bigg Boss 16 fame told the publication.

Advertisement

Talking about his preparation for KKK 13, the actor said that just like exam preparation, he is not leaving anything for the last moment. “I am excited yet nervous," he expressed as Rohit Shetty will be acting as the principal of the show. Shiv further revealed that he will be leaving India for the first time because of KKK 13 and it is a big deal for him as he used to watch it at home. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love and promised to do everything in his power to maintain their trust in him.

Being all praise for Rohit Shetty, Shiv said, “I have been following Rohit Sir’s line for a long time. It is sau rupaye mein hazaar ka kaam karo (if you get Rs 100, you do work that’s worth Rs 1000)."

Advertisement

Thakare expressed gratitude to Bappa and said, “Koi bhi nayi cheez hum karte hai toh hum Bappa ko milke hi karte hain start. Mein akela hi nahi jitne log hai woh nayi shuruat Bappa ko milne ke baad hi karte hai. Mein Bappa ki wajah se hi yahan tak pahuncha hun. Bigg Boss ho, Roadies ho, ya ab Khatron Ke Khiladi bhi Bappa ka blessing hai mujhe par (whenever I start anything new, I meet Bappa. Not just me, others do the same. It’s due to Bappa’s blessings that I have reached so far, be it Bigg Boss, Roadies, or KKK). That’s why people love me. I always say money is not as important as blessings and I always get it from here."

According to media reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will also feature Anand, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Banerjee, among others, as contestants.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here