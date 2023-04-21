Shiv Thakare Highest Paid Contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? His Per Episode Salary REVEALED

After his successful stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare is now all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He was recently confirmed as the first contestant for Rohit Shetty’s show. However, do you know how much will he be charging per episode of KKK 13?

If reports are to be believed, Shiv Thakare has been offered a whopping amount to participate in the stunt-based reality show. A report by Siasat claims that the Marathi star will be getting Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakh per episode which means he will be earning Rs 10 to Rs 16 lakh per week. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Earlier this week, Shiv Thakare confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and called it a ‘dream come true’. “Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me," he said.

“I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show," the actor added.

Meanwhile, other contestants who have been confirmed so far for KKK 13 are Archana Gautam, Anjum Faikh and Anjali Anand. The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

