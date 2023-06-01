Shivangi Joshi To Romance Kushal Tandon In Barsaatein; Show To Launch On This Date

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, known for their remarkable performances, are gearing up to captivate audiences in their upcoming drama series, Barsaatein. The show is tentatively scheduled for June 19 and will premiere on Sony TV as reported by India Forums. Renowned producer Ekta Kapoor, currently behind the successful production of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, is set to launch her second show on the same channel with Barsaatein. This collaboration has generated immense excitement among viewers, who are eager to witness the creative magic that will unfold on their screens.

The production of Barsaatein is already underway, and Shivangi Joshi has been generously sharing glimpses of the behind-the-scenes action through her Instagram Stories. In one of her posts, she treated her followers to a delightful selfie taken on set, as she effortlessly slips into the role of a waitress. In another story, she provides a captivating behind-the-scenes look, offering a sneak peek into the meticulous production process.

Take a look at these pictures shared by Shivangi:

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon also shared exclusive updates from the shoot on his Instagram handle. Giving fans a sneak peek into his journey, Kushal posted a mirror selfie, revealing his focused mindset as he prepares for his role with the script placed on the table in front of him. In another captivating image, he treats his followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse. Take a look:

A few days ago, Kushal Tandon took to Instagram to update his followers about his new journey. In a social media post, Kushal Tandon shared his excitement and said, “Embracing new beginnings, taking a moment between shots. JAI MATA DI."

According to a report in Filmibeat, “The show will have a unique plot that will set it apart from other television soap operas. It will be released during the monsoon season, as the title indicates, in keeping with the drama’s subject. Shivangi and Kushal’s new personas will undoubtedly wow the audience."

Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to captivate viewers again after her success in Bekaboo and Balika Vadhu 2. She also fearlessly participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon, who was a part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, will make his television comeback after six years.