Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Celebrate First Eid Al-Adha As New Parent In Hospital; Shares Photo

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have recently become parents to a baby boy. The popular television couple on Thursday celebrated their first Eid ul Adha as new parents in the hospital. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a lovely photo. He also wished his fans.

In the photo, we can Shoaib, dressed in ethnic wear, posed with his mother, mother in-law, wife Dipika Kakar and others. Dipika is looking gorgeous in blue colour ethnic wear. She has applied little makeup. He has not captioned the photo. However, the same photo was shared by Dipika on her handle too. To note, the couple has not revealed the face of their little munchkin as he is in NICU since his birth. Recently, Shoaib has shared that the little boy is recovering and will be soon out of the NICU.

Take a look at the photo here:

On Monday, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with a caption reading, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins." In the photo, both can be seen posing together and it is from the hospital.