Shoaib Ibrahim Drops New Mom Dipika Kakar's First Photo From Hospital, Says 'She Is Fine'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently attained parenthood. On Friday evening, the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram handle and shared first picture of Dipika after her delivery. In the photo, Dipika was seen sitting on a hospital bed. In the caption of his story, Shoaib shared Dipika’s health status and assured all at the ‘she is fine’.

This comes a day after Shoaib shared that his baby boy is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times as he resumed work after becoming a father.

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy on June 21, 2023 when the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news. “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote.