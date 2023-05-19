Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Trolls Think Dipika Is Faking Pregnancy, 'They Even Say, Kitne Pillows...'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, one of the most popular television couples, are expecting their first child. They are very excited and have been sharing all details through their vlogs. Well, since they announced the good news, the parents-to-be are also constantly trolled. The trolls are thinking that the actress is faking her pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Shoaib, who is currently seen in the Ajooni show, revealed what the trolls say. He said, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like ‘kitne pillows badlogi, Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho (How many pillows will you change? You are such cunning people, you keep changing the pillow size each month).’ We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore. We are very happy as a family."

He also added “If people stop loving us even then we will stay happy together. We might not be seen on social media but we as a family will always be together and happy. Through social media we are able to express ourselves whether it is vlogs, Instagram but we don’t give anyone a right to interfere in our personal lives. We give a glimpse of our personal life to the audience but we don’t show everything. Joh log pasand karte hain woh karte hain and we have a connection with fans who are like our extended family. We have never done something desperately to be seen. You guys have known us. We get calls from paparazzi to inform them about our activities, but we don’t do things unnecessarily."

In previous vlogs, Dipika has also slammed trolls for calling her faking pregnancy. She was very angry when they commented questioning her bump.

Dipika Kakar, known for her roles in popular television shows, tied the knot with fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. The couple took to Instagram and announced the same via a joint statement. They shared that they are ‘going to embrace parenthood soon’ and asked fans to shower their ‘little one’ with blessings.