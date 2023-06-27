Shoaib Ibrahim Updates On Son's Health, Shares First Picture with Dipika Kakar After Baby's Birth

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine after they welcomed their first child son on June 21. It was a premature delivery and the little newborn is in NICU since his born. Well, the couple has recently shared his health update and said that he is improving slowly. Along with this the actor also shared the first photo with his wife after the delivery.

Taking to his vlog, Shoaib can be heard saying, “Day by day thoda sa improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohut jald woh theek hojayega. ‘Aap usko apne saath ghar pe leke jayenge’ (Day by day improvement is being seen in him. Doctors are very confident that he will recover soon. You will take him home with you). Abhi cheeze bohut hi normal hai, bohut hi better hai lekin woh puri tareeke se theek nahi hai. Usko kuch din aur abhi NICU mein rakkha jayega. (Now, things are much normal and better but he is not completely fine. He will be kept in the NICU for a few more days)." He also mentioned that it was C-section delivery and Dipika is still in little pain.

On Monday, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with caption reading, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins." In the photo both can be seen posing together and it is from the hospital.