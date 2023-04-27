Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Confirms She’s Pregnant: ‘I Was Bleeding A Lot’

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, Saba has announced that she is pregnant, five months after tying the knot with Sunny. This comes days after Shoaib lashed out at trolls on Eid-ul-Fitr for sending her hate comments. Clarifying all the rumours about her pregnancy, Saba confirmed that she is expecting her first child in her latest Vlog. She also revealed that she has been dealing with PCOS since the beginning and was “bleeding a lot" around Eid. For once, the couple thought they had “lost the baby." Sitting next to Sunny in the video, Saba can be heard saying: “I was bleeding prior to Eid, and on the day of Eid, I was bleeding a lot. Bhai-bhabhi called all doctors in Mumbai but since it was a Sunday and a holiday, I couldn’t go for a check-up. We did many scans and took medicines but I was not getting well. I was bleeding so much, I thought we lost the baby."

“And that’s why I was having anxiety, my BP was high, feeling breathless and felt helpless as Sunny was also not around. But then the doctors said that the baby is doing fine and gave a 15 days-time period and then another scan will be done. Even the baby’s breathing is irregular," she added. Saba married Sunny in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in November last year.

A few days ago, Shoaib Ibrahim came to his sister’s defense after a section of social media users trolled her for spending Eid at her parents’ home and for not sharing vlogs regularly. In a YouTube video, Shoaib slammed haters who “say things without thinking about anything." He is seen alongside his pregnant wife Dipika Kakar and mom-to-be sister Saba in the vlog. The actor said that many times, people “don’t know what trauma a person is going through but it doesn’t to trolls."

“They (trolls) have been saying things about Saba, especially women. They say that if you don’t know someone, don’t pass judgment against them or comments. But people don’t really think about these things. Think of the sins you are committing by doing this. I wouldn’t want God to cause pain to anyone. Everything will be okay. Saba will inform you in the next vlog about what happened," he added.

Shoaib and Dipika are also expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in February 2018, announced the good news on January 22.

Shoaib shared an adorable picture on Instagram, in which the couple is seen twinning in white outfits and caps with “mom-to-be" and “dad-to-be" printed over it.

