Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Slams Trolls As Dipika Kakar and Her Newborn Stay At Her Home

Popular television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have recently welcomed their baby boy and have moved into the actor’s sister Saba Ibrahim’s house. The couple was spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn on Monday, and due to ongoing renovations in their own home, they have opted to stay at Saba’s place for the time being. Now, in a recent interview, Saba addressed previous online criticisms about not allowing people to stay at her house, stating that Shoaib and Dipika’s decision to reside with her serves as justification against negative comments.

She also shared a glimpse of the joyful atmosphere in her house as they prepare to welcome the newest addition to the family. Saba emphasized that her house is open to everyone in her family, and she encourages them to use it regardless of her own whereabouts. This move was prompted by the paint smell from the ongoing renovations, which could potentially affect the newborn. “It belongs to everyone in my family. I always tell everyone to use it no matter where I stay. But there are some people who think that I don’t give my house, I feel there’s no reason to justify," she said.

Saba Ibrahim added that as she faced these negative comments, her mother assured her that everyone would release the truth when the right time comes. Her mother added, “Be it a house or anything at our place, it belongs to everyone. We believe in sharing everything with everyone."