Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts With Her Performance On 'O Haseena Zulfon Wali'; Watch

Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya has set the internet ablaze with her scintillating dance moves at a close friend’s wedding. The actress, best known for her role as Preeta in the hit TV show Kundali Bhagya, showcased her incredible talent and left everyone spellbound with her performance. The actress was seen gracefully dancing at a close friend’s wedding, captivating everyone’s attention with her exquisite moves and stunning attire.

In the video shared by Voompla, Shraddha Arya gracefully adorns a traditional powder blue saree that enhances her radiant beauty. With the timeless melody of ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ guiding her every move, her friends cheer enthusiastically, witnessing her infectious energy and impeccable dance steps that fill the air with joy. The actress is thoroughly enjoying herself and embracing the celebratory spirit of the wedding.

The actress has been actively sharing photos and videos of the wedding celebration, treating fans to glimpses of the joyous occasion. In one of the videos,’. Shraddha gracefully dances to the timeless tune of ‘Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan Hai. She playfully captioned it, “It’s my friend’s wedding."

Fans and followers were quick to shower praise on her social media accounts. Many expressed their admiration for her dancing skills and applauded her for choosing a classic song that resonates with the nostalgia of her era. The video has garnered thousands of likes, comments, and shares within hours of being posted.

A few days ago, Shraddha Arya surprised her followers by sharing a video of herself jetting off to Rishikesh with her girl gang to celebrate her best friend’s bachelorette, where she danced her heart out alongside her friends, creating unforgettable memories.