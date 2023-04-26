Shraddha Nigam To Tanaaz Irani, 5 TV Actresses Who Gave Love A Second Chance

It is rightly said, “It’s never too late to find love again." Some get lucky at the first shot, while others may find it in a second one. Similarly, many Hindi television actresses gave love a second chance and are currently happily married to their beloved spouses. We all know about Dipika Kakar, Deepshika Nagpal and Dalljiet Kaur, here is a list of some other actresses, who found the courage to fall in love and get married again.

Shraddha Nigam

Advertisement

Shraddha Nigam married Dil Mil Gaye star Karan Singh Grover in 2008. Soon after, her marriage went kaput within the next 10 months and ended in 2009. With time, Shraddha moved on. She later got married again in 2012 to Mayank Anand (who was also part of Dil Mil Gaye). Karan had second and third marriages with Jennifer Winget and Bipasha Basu respectively. Shraddha stole the limelight recently due to her stunning transformation and for the clothing line she owns with her husband.

Chahat Khanna

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress too gave love a second chance. She got married in 2006 to her first husband Bharat Narsinghani, a businessman. She was the victim of physical abuse and mental torture. After seven months, she walked out of the marriage. In 2013, she found love and happiness again with yet another businessman, Farhan Mirza. The couple are proud parents to their daughter Zohar Mirza.

Dimpy Ganguly

Advertisement

Dimpy Ganguly grabbed the headlines after her stint in Bigg Boss. She came to the limelight in showbiz after she appeared in the reality show titled Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. She ended up marrying Rahul Mahajan, late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan’s son. The marriage was short-lived and ended in five years. She gave love another chance and got married to her school friend Rohit Roy. The couple tied the nuptial knot in 2015 and are parents to three children - Reanna, Aryaan and Rishaan.

Tanaaz Irani

Advertisement

Tanaaz Irani is a popular face in the TV and film industry. She initially got married to Farid Currim and had a daughter named Zianne. The marriage did not last. Later, she fell in love with Bakhtiyaar Irani on the sets of her serial. The couple took the wedding vows in 2008 and are parents to son, Zeus and daughter Zara.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh is a name that is instantly associated with the TV series The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana had an unsuccessful first marriage. She vowed never to marry again but later fell in love with actor Parmeet Sethi. She first met him at a friend’s party and was instantly attracted to him. Despite a few upheavals, the two got married in 1992 and have two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here