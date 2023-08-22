Shweta Tiwari Slays In A Monochrome Power Suit; Fans Say 'Ageing Like Fine Wine'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest actresses in the television world. She is quite popular in the country and has a huge fan following as well. She rose to prominence for the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show was a huge hit and gave her immense recognition throughout the country. Later in 2010, she appeared on the hit reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner as well.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself. In the photos, she wore a monochrome power suit for the shoot and let her hair loose. She sported minimal makeup and small gold hoops for accessories. Many took to the comments section to say that she defies age and could easily pass off as Palak Tiwari’s elder sister. Check out the photo here:

The actress recently concluded her show, Main Hoon Aparajita. She’s now enjoying a well-deserved break before diving into her upcoming projects. Shweta is having the sweetest time with her children in Alibaug.