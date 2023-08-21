Shweta Tiwari's Alibaug Staycation With Son Reyansh Is Pure Goals

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari recently concluded her show, Main Hoon Aparajita. With a brief hiatus on her agenda, the actress is savouring a well-deserved break before diving into her upcoming ventures. Shweta Tiwari is having the sweetest time with her close ones in the charming Alibaug. Her days were all about unwinding and having a great time, as she found tranquillity during her cosy stay at the Casa Mae Resort.

Shweta Tiwari shared a reel that compiled some of the best moments from her trip. Posting the reel, she wrote, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a Moment, until it becomes Memory…creating memories with family and friends in Alibaug..staycation at Beautiful, cosy, vegetarian hotel." The video captures heartwarming moments of Shweta enjoying quality time with her son, Reyansh Kohli. Her friend and renowned celebrity stylist, Ananya Arora, was also part of the trip. Ananya responded to Shweta’s post, “Had a fabulous time with the kids."

Shweta’s fans were overjoyed to catch a glimpse of her vacation moments, where she effortlessly radiated beauty in her comfy attires. One of her admirers couldn’t contain their excitement, commenting, “You are an Icon," while another heartfeltly expressed, “Love you my Superstar."

The actress also credited Vikaas Kalaktri and Payal Soni for organizing this trip. Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri have a close friendship. Recently, she also shared a heartfelt note for Vikaas on his 45th birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the person who’s seen me at my best and my worst, and still loves me anyway. You’re not just a friend, you’re a soul sibling. I hope your birthday is just like you–fun, sweet, and full of love! We’ve made so many wonderful memories together. Cheers to many more! I Love you so very much Vikaas Kalantri."